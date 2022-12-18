Accel Wealth Management Sells 457 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

KMB stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.19.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

