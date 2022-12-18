Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 725.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG opened at $116.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 120.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

