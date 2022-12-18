IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,268 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 17,410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,810 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 107.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 287,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $192.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $285.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

