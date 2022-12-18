Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.