Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

