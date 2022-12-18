Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 1,861 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

