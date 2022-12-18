Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 544 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Marin raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 423,050.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 342,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,671 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 37.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

