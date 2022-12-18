3,253 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after buying an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after acquiring an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820,495 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,382,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.12 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.31.

