C2C Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $175.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

