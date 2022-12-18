Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Invests $417,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.5% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.05.

Shares of DRI opened at $139.90 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

