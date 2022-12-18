Gleason Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.94 and a 200-day moving average of $171.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

