Gleason Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.94 and a 200-day moving average of $171.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.