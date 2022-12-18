IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,466 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after buying an additional 170,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

NYSE:TFC opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

