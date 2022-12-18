The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

EL stock opened at $240.94 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

