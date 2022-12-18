IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 876 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $216.79 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.