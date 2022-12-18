Ignite Planners LLC Purchases New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 9.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $329.12 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.53.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

