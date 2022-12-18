180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 74.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Splunk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Splunk by 665.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $5,944,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 17.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.39.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $87.40 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.