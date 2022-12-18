Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 149 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $104.70 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

