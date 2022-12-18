180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 638.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

CSX opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.