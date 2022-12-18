180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after purchasing an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $65.41 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

