180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,945 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.