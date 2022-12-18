180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $586,000 Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Down 3.9 %

QuantumScape stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 25.68 and a quick ratio of 25.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $344,328.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,474.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $77,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,563.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $344,328.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,474.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,162. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

QuantumScape Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

