Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 33,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,702,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 132,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $42.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.