Tiaa Fsb Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 104,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of COF opened at $90.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

