Tiaa Fsb Sells 613 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $126.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

