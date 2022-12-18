Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $144.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.74. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

