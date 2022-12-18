The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $182.80 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $191.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

