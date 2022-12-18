Jacobs & Co. CA Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,914.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,927 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $90.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

