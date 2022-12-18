Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys Shares of 1,910 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $128.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.89 and a 12-month high of $260.78. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $349,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,898,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,722 shares of company stock worth $29,429,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

