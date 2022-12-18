Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

NYSE BSX opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

