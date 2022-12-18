Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 66.37% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 141,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,422.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

