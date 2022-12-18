Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,420 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average is $109.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

