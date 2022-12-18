Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 20,847 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,847 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

