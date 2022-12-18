Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 383 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

AVGO stock opened at $555.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $495.70 and a 200-day moving average of $506.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.89%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

