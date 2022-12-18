Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $483.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.63.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $428.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

