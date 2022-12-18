Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 121,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Shares of ALL opened at $131.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.82. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

