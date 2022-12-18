Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after purchasing an additional 125,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,464 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,092 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.91%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

