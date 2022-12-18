Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,127 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after buying an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $100.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

