DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 349 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after buying an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 50.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,811,000 after buying an additional 1,143,467 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,652,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after buying an additional 816,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.7 %

HLT opened at $130.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.