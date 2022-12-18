Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Markel were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Markel by 133.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,636,000 after buying an additional 37,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Markel by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 875.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 2,270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Insider Transactions at Markel

Markel Stock Performance

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,253.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,235.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,238.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

