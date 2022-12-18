DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2,549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 549,051 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CoStar Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.