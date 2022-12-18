DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 18,185 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 830.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

NYSE IQV opened at $203.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

