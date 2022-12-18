DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,109 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

DD opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

