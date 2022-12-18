Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens raised their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

