Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 52.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

