Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,157 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,420.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of DELL opened at $39.25 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
