Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $46,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $175.22 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $280.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $3,231,598. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

