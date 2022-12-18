RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 822 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.26 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

