Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 632 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.75 and a 52-week high of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

