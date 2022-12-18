iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Holdings Lifted by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

AOR opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

