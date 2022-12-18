Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, December 19th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

GLMD stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

